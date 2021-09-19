Home | News | General | Sweet moment DJ Cuppy’s mum surprised singer & her dogs with pink aso oke captured on camera, many react

Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy has got people talking on social media after her mum gifted her and her dogs, Dudu and Funfun, traditional attires

Dudu and Funfun are the singer’s pet dogs in whom she is well pleased; in an adorable video, DJ Cuppy couldn’t hide her excitement when her mum unveiled the gifts

Nana Otedola is aware of the love that exists between DJ Cuppy and her dogs and she deemed it fit to give the trio matching aso oke

Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy couldn’t hide her excitement when her mum, Nana Otedola, gifted her and her dogs pink traditional attire.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy, the singer could be seen asking her mum if she brought “anything back”.

DJ Cuppy’s mum surprised her daughter and her pet dogs with traditional attires.

Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy, @dufupoms

Source: Instagram

Responding, Nana said she brought aso oke for her and her dog pets identified as Dudu and Funfun.

In her words:

“Have a look. It’s an outfit for the boys and you. It’s vintage piece, an aso oke. Two outfits for Dudu and Funfun and an outfit for you. Hopefully you can all wear it. I can’t wait to see it on them.”

DJ Cuppy obviously doesn’t joke with her dogs and her excitement when her mum brought gifts to the pets couldn’t be contained.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the video.

@msverachidera said:

“Good to see motherly and daughter bonds. Awesome and refreshing.”

@ezzy_urbantv wrote:

“Haters will line up now with their self depressed ill comments.”

@olup777 commented:

“Dis ones no get problem in life again Whalahi.”

@fowwowe_1 said:

“Rich people and their lifestyle shaaa. It’s fun to them. Well I will be there too someday.”

@sylvia_ngoka wrote:

“Omo. It’s the level of understanding from her mum for me.”

DJ Cuppy to give out N60k cash as her pet dogs clock 6 months

Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Cuppy was ready to give out the sum of N60k to lucky fans on her social media page.

The billionaire daughter revealed that her dogs Dudu and Funfun clocked six months on Tuesday, August 17.

The singer had first taken to her page to share a cute photo with her cute pets. DJ Cuppy looked happy as she posed with the dogs in both hands before a microphone.

Source: Legit

