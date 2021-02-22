Spotify to launch in Nigeria within the next few days

This comes after months of speculation and recruitment in the Nigerian music industry. The announcement came via two tweets on Spotify‘s official Twitter handles.

One tweet reads, “We launch in 80+ new markets over the next few days. See you soon Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria #SpotifyStreamOn“

The company is also set to launch in 80 other markets including Bangladesh and Pakistan, places with high population and a large Gen Z demography.

In 2020, had a Free Cash Flow of €74m while its total monthly active users grew 27% to 345m in Q4. Premium Subscribers grew 24%. Spotify Wrapped campaign also had 90 million users engaged with more than 50m shares. It had 2.2m podcasts and 60m songs.

Sourced From Nigerian Music