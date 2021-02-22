You are here
Spotify To Launch In Nigeria Within The Next Few Days
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Spotify to launch in Nigeria within the next few days

Village Reporter ,
Spotify To Launch In Nigeria Within The Next Few Days

This comes after months of speculation and recruitment in the Nigerian music industry. The announcement came via two tweets on Spotify‘s official Twitter handles.

ALSO READ: Music streaming wars in Nigeria and the imminent entrance of Spotify

One tweet reads, “We launch in 80+ new markets over the next few days. See you soon Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria #SpotifyStreamOn

The company is also set to launch in 80 other markets including Bangladesh and Pakistan, places with high population and a large Gen Z demography.

In 2020, had a Free Cash Flow of €74m while its total monthly active users grew 27% to 345m in Q4. Premium Subscribers grew 24%. Spotify Wrapped campaign also had 90 million users engaged with more than 50m shares. It had 2.2m podcasts and 60m songs.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email