Singer Bella Shmurda Makes Grammatical Blunder At The #14thHeadies Awards (Video)

Budding singer, Bella Shmurda became the topic of discussion on Twitter after he made a grammatical blunder at the 14th edition of the Headies Awards.

Information Nigeria recalls that the prestigious awards show was held in Lagos state, Nigeria on Sunday.

The singer arrived the venue of the event and he was interviewed on the red carpet.

Bella Shmurda was asked by the host regarding how he feels about being nominated in the “Next Rated” category.

Responding to the question, the singer said that he only attended the event to chill.

In his words;

“I came here to chill..you know. I came here to do my thing. I didn’t came here for the award. I just came here to vibe.” he said.

Netizens wasted no time in dragging the singer over the grammatical error.

Read Also: Rapper Bella Shmurda Reacts After Being Accused Of Performing On Stage While Drunk (Video)

Watch the video below: