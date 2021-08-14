You are here
Sound Sultan’s widow raises alarm as hackers take over the late singer’s social media handles

The mother of three took to her Instagram page on Saturday, August 14, 2021, where she raised the alarm.

“Hello everyone, Kindly disregard any communication from all @soundsultan ‘s social media accounts. The accounts have been hacked by scammers sending messages to innocent people to solicit funds. Please the family has no control over the accounts,” she wrote.

“Let’s be watchful. Cybercrime is at an all time high. Thank you so much for your support all the way..you would be informed when we have control over the accounts. Farida.”

