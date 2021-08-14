Man breaks up with girlfriend over WizKid’s song ‘Essence’ with Justin Bieber

– –



A Nigerian man says he’s ended things with his girlfriend because she expressed a totally negative opinion about the remix of Wizkid’s hit track, “Essence”, which features a verse from American singer, Justin Bieber.

According to the man, he got infuriated by the comment that the Nigerian superstar’s song is ‘trash’, hence parting ways with her.

The young man identified on Twitter as Mike disclosed that he ended his relationship simply because he couldn’t be with a girl, who always talks down on his favourite celebrity, Wizkid.

He explained that the girl, after listening to the tune, said that the song doesn’t make sense to her therefore she can’t play or listen to it.

Mike took to Twitter to announce his break up: “I just broke up with my girlfriend cos she said the WizKid & Justin Bieber song is trash

“She should go find someone else but me I can’t take that”

Nigerians, in general, have expressed diverse opinions about the collaboration between their superstar Wizkid and international star Justin Bieber.

While some lauded the Starboy for making big strides to feature one of the influential young artists on the globe, others branded the feature as useless and a waste of financial resources.

Some fans of Wizkid argued that Justin should have been the one asking for a collaboration even more than the Nigerian, citing his historic collaboration with top American stars like Drake and Beyonce among others.

