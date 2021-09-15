Singer Tiwa Savage Releases New Sultry Photos

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has stormed the internet with never-seen-before sultry photos of herself.

The mother of one released the shots on her Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon.

The background of the photos show that they were taken at a resort in Ghana named Boti Waterfalls.

Recounting her experience during the shoot, the award-winning singer wrote:

“God bless all content curators ooo. My team: Tiwa we should drive to the waterfall and create nice content. Me: Sure, I’m sure we only need couple hours. After 6 hours drive, missing the road, finally finding the road, no food or drinks, muscle pull on my leg, no where decent to pee, it starts pouring down with rain. Water was freezing cold. We had to climb 250 steps to get to the bottom and back up again … JUST TO TAKE A PIC.”

