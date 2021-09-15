Nigeria: Over 100 prisoners captured after jail break

– Advertisement –





Over 100 prisoners who escaped from prison have been recaptured.

They are part of some 240 prisoners who escaped from prison over the weekend.

The prisoners escaped after gunmen attacked a correctional facility in Kogi state.

A spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service said in a statement the correctional facility in Kogi’s Kabba district came under fire from unidentified gunmen, who raided the site and “immediately engaged the armed guards in a fierce gun battle.”

At least one police officer was killed in the attack whilst another was injured.

– Advertisement –



The authorities have urged the remaining prisoners to turn themselves in or risk being prosecuted after arrest.

The public has also been assured of its safety as the hunt for the fugitives continues.

The jailbreak in Kogi comes five months after nearly 2000 inmates broke free from a prison in Imo State, southeast Nigeria, after armed men invaded the custodial center and used explosives to blast parts of the prison.

The Nigeria Police Force blamed secessionist groups in the southeast region for the attack which occurred in April.

– Advertisement –





Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari had described the Imo prison break as “an act of terrorism,” but has yet to comment on the latest raid on the Kogi prison.

Source: Africafeeds.com