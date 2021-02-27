Singer Timaya Knocks Pastors Who Own Private Jets

Nigerian singer, Inetimi Timaya Odon, professionally known as Timaya, has come for pastors who own private jets.

The ‘Chulo Bother Nobody’ crooner took to his Twitter page to ask how possible it is for a pastor to own private jets yet members of his church are not living a standard life.

In his words:

”How can u have jets as a pastor and ur church is looking off standard. Something is not right. Who’s lying?”

Information Nigeria recalls the singer was honoured with the Special Recognition award at the just-concluded 14th Headies Awards show for his outstanding contributions to the Nigerian music industry.