Update on upcoming Concacaf qualifiers in March 2021

FIFA has been working with all Concacaf member associations, with the support of the confederation, to provide guidance ahead of the upcoming qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

The match schedule for Qualification Round 1 in the Concacaf region includes 30 member associations who are each scheduled to play two matches between 24 and 31 March.

FIFA has in recent weeks held virtual workshops with all member associations to ensure that they are aware of the regulations relating to COVID-19, in particular regarding player release and the possibility of playing matches in a neutral venue should it be required due to quarantine restrictions in certain countries.

Owing to the unique and challenging circumstances being faced globally, FIFA regulations allow member associations to request that an official match be played in a neutral venue, provided it is within the applicable confederation and meets a range of other criteria.

Following FIFA’s discussions with member associations, the latest match schedule for the Concacaf region qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is as follows: