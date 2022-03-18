Singer Tim Godfrey reveals identity of his soon-to-be wife

Gospel singer Tim Godfrey has for the first time revealed the identity of his soon-to-be wife.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Thursday, March 17, 2022, where he shared a photo of his fiancee.

“Just take a look at the person I get to do Lifeeee with!!! @ericakatrina_ , you’re My greatest reward from God! I Love you My still waters😍❤️,” he captioned the photos.

Godfrey proposed to Erica in February.

He wrote: “Meeting you changed my life. Meeting you brought unending smiles.

“Most importantly, meeting you was and is my GREATEST REWARD from GOD.

“Thank you for saying YES!!! I can’t imagine how I have lived without you all my life… but guess what? I would have Waited forever till we cross part.”

Godfrey is the founder and owner of the record label Rox Nation and also the Founder of Xtreme Crew.

Sourced From Nigerian Music