Singer Tim Godfrey reveals identity of his soon-to-be wife
Gospel singer Tim Godfrey has for the first time revealed the identity of his soon-to-be wife.
The singer took to his Instagram page on Thursday, March 17, 2022, where he shared a photo of his fiancee.
“Just take a look at the person I get to do Lifeeee with!!! @ericakatrina_ , you’re My greatest reward from God! I Love you My still waters😍❤️,” he captioned the photos.
Godfrey proposed to Erica in February.
He wrote: “Meeting you changed my life. Meeting you brought unending smiles.
“Most importantly, meeting you was and is my GREATEST REWARD from GOD.
“Thank you for saying YES!!! I can’t imagine how I have lived without you all my life… but guess what? I would have Waited forever till we cross part.”
Godfrey is the founder and owner of the record label Rox Nation and also the Founder of Xtreme Crew.