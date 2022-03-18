Check out the top songs released this week in our New Music Friday : Official Playlist

We have Falz on the cover of the playlist this week. The Bahd Guy Entertainment rapper employed BNXN (Buju) to assist him in doing justice to the club-friendly afropop tune ‘Ice Cream’ produced by Yungwillis.

Simi teams up with DMW’s finest rapper, Dremo to create a sensual melody tagged ‘Confam’. Aside from the astounding melodies of the instrumental, kudos to Philkeyz, the chemistry between Simi and Dremos’s vocals makes this tune even more addictive.

Legendary dancehall singer, Timaya returns with an amapiano-laced groovy tune titled ‘Charger’. Just as expected, Timaya came through with a potential hit song.

Following his deal with Epic records, Nigerian singer, Oxlade drops his first single of the year. ‘Want You’ is a relatable tune with spiritual adlibs.

Robinson and Jason Derulo recruits Afrobeats singer, Rema to Ayo Girl (Fayahh Beat). The record is a powerful melody that could go on to be the next TikTok hit.

