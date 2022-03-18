Portuguese president visits Mozambique

The Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa kicked off a three-day visit to Mozambique this Thursday.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was welcomed in the Mozambican capital, Maputo, by his counterpart, Mozambican president Filipe Nyusi.

The Portuguese president expressed the excellence of the relations between Portugal and Mozambique and announced a bi-lateral summit would be taking place soon.

The situation in Ukraine was also discussed. Mozambique abstained on the United Nations condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Both Rebelo de Sousa and Nyusi stressed the desire to quickly achieve peace in Ukraine.

Marcelo will remain in Mozambique until Sunday with a full agenda of events.

Sourced from Africanews