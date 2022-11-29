Singer Slami Ifeanyi shot dead in broad day light 

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Slami Ifeanyi has been confirmed dead.

He was reportedly shot dead on Sunday morning, November 27, by yet-to-identified gunmen.

It was gathered that the 31-year-old former Mr Anambra Universe was driving alone in his newly acquired Lexus 330, when he was attacked and killed at Umubere, Awka area of Anambra State.

According to a source, “He was driving his new car which he bought just two weeks ago, when it happened. Although, we don’t know why he was attacked but it looks like a targeted attack.“

Slami Ifeanyi’s death comes a few days after the Nigerian music industry lost gospel singer and Welu Welu crooner, Sammie Okposo.

According to a reports, the music producer slumped on Friday morning and died. He was aged 51.

Okposo made headlines early in the year after he publicly apologized to his wife, Ozioma for cheating on her with another lady in the United States.

In the apology which was shared on his Instagram page, the singer lamented over the incident which he noted happened in 2021.

The singer further stated that the development has seen him step aside from ministerial work until “full restoration.”

