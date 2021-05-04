Singer Davido names his heir apparent

Nigerian singer, Davido, has revealed his heir apparent.

The singer did this with a post on his social media.

Davido shared a photo of his son, Ifeanyi, with his estranged fiancée, Chioma, on his Instagram page and captioned it: “Heir Apparent.”

Recall that Davido also has two daughters, who he shares with Sophia Momodu and Amanda, who is based in the United States of America.

There are also reports that Davido welcomed a fourth child, a boy, with Angolan-born makeup artist, Larisa Yasmin Lorenco, but the singer is yet to deny or confirm the news.

Sourced From Nigerian Music