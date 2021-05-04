Nigerians Pretend Like We Are Not Mad – Singer Temmie Ovwasa

YBNL Princess, Temmie Ovwasa has come for Nigerians in a new post shared via her official Twitter account.

According to the queer-identified singer, it’s hard to find Nigerians who aware of the fact that we are all mad.

“Is there a blueprint for a mentally healthy/stable Nigerian/Nigerian relationship? I’d like to meet Nigerians that are aware of their trauma, the root cause, aware enough to admit that we’re mad… Lmao, Y’all are such pretenders and it’s not cute, Something is broken inside Us!“, she wrote.

Ovwasa subsequently tweeted:

“It’s not shocking that Nigerians don’t want to agree we’re all traumatized; Your initial reaction to everything is violence, you don’t know how to communicate, your jokes are mean & you think parental affection is incestuous. Collective “character flaws” are rooted in trauma.”

See the full post below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music