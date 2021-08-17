Singer Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl in 1965

Spread the love

Bob Dylan is being sued for allegedly abusing a 12-year-old girl in the sixties.

The Like a Rolling Stone singer has been hit by a civil lawsuit alleging that he plied the girl with drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing her at his Chelsea Hotel apartment in 1965.

It is alleged that Dylan used his fame to groom, gain the trust of and control the victim “as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse” her, according to the Manhattan Supreme Court papers, which only identify the plaintiff as “J.C.”

J.C. has accused Dylan, whose real name is Robert Allen Zimmerman, of assault, battery, false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress.

A spokesman for Bob Dylan told The Mirror: “The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”

( Image: Hulton Archive) ( Image: Redferns via Getty Images) The 81-year-old has not been arrested in relation to the allegations

The papers state: “Bob Dylan, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff.”

J.C., who now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, claims in her 13-page lawsuit that the toll of the alleged abuse has been lasting and she has had to seek long term medical treatment for them.

