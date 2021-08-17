Top music, sports stars hail Noah Dallaji on talent development

By Fred Edoreh

Some of Nigeria’s biggest names in the music, movie and sports industry have hailed Engr Noah Dallaji, President of the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation, for his commitment to youth development.

Gathered in Kano for the grand finale of the Noah Dallaji Legacy Basketball Tournament on Sunday, they said his investment in talent discovery and nurturing of youths across various sectors represent the most valuable course in nation building and give hope on the future of the nation.

The week-long U-17 basketball tournament organised in collaboration with Olumide Oyedeji Foundation also included mentorship and life coaching programmes in which many of the stars interfaced with youths from various parts of the Northern states to teach, inspire and advice them on various career paths in sports and entertainment.

Host Kano pulled a victory from the thick of the skin against hard chasing Kaduna who fought from 69-59 down in Q4 to keep scores at 74-72 in the high tempo finals. Plateau took the third place with a win over Kebbi.

Tournament Director Olumide Oyedeji revealed that over 14 of the players have been picked for further nurturing in various universities in the United States.

Kaffy with admirers in Kano

Among them are Solomon Mark (Kaduna), Zakari Tahir who emerged the Most Valuable Player (Kano) Obinna Azi Anthony (Plateau) Adamu Adamu (Kebbi) and Sunday Josiah (Kwara) adjudged the best players of the tournament.

Speaking at the occasion, Dallaji explained that his vision is to provide a platform to discover and support talented and serious minded Nigerian youths to develop and excel in various fields of endeavour.

“Nigeria can be great if we help the youths to discover their talents and support them to grow and achieve fulfillment. That is how great nations emerge.”

Popular comedian, movie producer and entertainment show host, Ayo Makun, said he shares in the commitment of Noah Dallaji and the ACTDF.

“The biggest problem in the entertainment industry is for young talents to get people to support them. But, we have found one in Noah Dallaji. He is full of life and ready to support. I have followed his contributions and I can tell you that if we can have about four or five persons like him, this country will be great.”

Former Super Eagles forward and President of the Nigeria Players Union, Tijani Babangida, revealed that top football stars are committed to supporting the efforts of Dallaji, the ACTDF and the Noah Dallaji Legacy Projects because of the genuineness of the man behind it all.

“The commitments are completely benevolent. When he launched the talent hunt in Bauchi, the media asked how wide he would go and he assured he would go round the country. We have seen the programme go to Lagos with the women football tournament organised in conjunction with Asisat Oshoala Foundation, and the Para Soccer Championship which was world class. Now he has come to Kano with the Basketball Tournament and we are ready to go with him to anywhere, even Sambisa.”

Also present at the occasion was celebrity dancer, Kaffy who put it all in perspective.

“People talk about infrastructure mostly only in terms of physical buildings. We have plenty physical buildings but we seem to forget the people who would live in those buildings. Investment in youth is the best way for the development of a nation because talent is the internal infrastructure of the human being. This is what Noah Dallaji has committeed to.”

For Emmanuel Babayaro, former national goalkeeper, “Noah Dallaji is the only one presently focusing investment in the youths but the sports and youths are not only the beneficiaries. He brings in the best hands in every field to deliver the programmes and provides gainful engagement for all fields of professionals to tap from.”

Also at the event were ex Super Eagles midfielder, Garba Lawal, movie icon Francis Duru among others.

The finals of the tournament was a show stopper with songstress Yemi Alade, Peter Okoye (of P-Square) Rekado Banks, Di’ja, Sani Danja and other local acts in performance.

