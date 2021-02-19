Publiseer Secures New Distribution Channel

Africa-focused digital content distribution company Publiseer has announced its partnership with a distribution company for the distribution of its e-books and audiobooks.

This was stated in a press release by the company.

It stated that in a week’s time, all of all ebooks and audiobooks will be distributed on Flamingo Fiction.

Flamingo Fiction is an upshoot of Media365, and is a mobile reading application designed for readers of “serialized romantic fiction stories”.

The platform consists of a website, an Android app, and an iOS app, for reading ebooks and listening to audiobooks.

This partnership, according to Publiseer, will expand its readership base, and is one of the 400 partnership deals the company works with to generate revenue for African creatives.

What You Should Know

Publiseer was founded in 2017 by Chidi Nwaogu and Chika Nwaogu – twin brothers.

It helps in the distribution of audiobooks, digital music, music videos, short films, feature movies, and video games via its hundreds of partner platforms.

To date, the publishing platform has distributed more than 10,000 digital content by creatives of over 6,000 from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt.

It has also racked up 56 million downloads and streams, generating $240,000 in revenue.