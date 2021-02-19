Stevie Wonder to ‘move permanently to Ghana’

– Advertisement –





Stevie Wonder, the American legendary singer and pianist has announced that he plans to move permanently to Ghana.

The singer who is visually impaired made the announcement on Oprah Winfrey’s show, ‘The Oprah Conversation’.

Wonder said “I want to see the nation smile again, and I want to see it before I move to Ghana.”

He added that “I’m going to do that. I’m going to move permanently to Ghana.”

Stevie Wonder further said in the interview that he doesn’t “want to see my children’s children’s children’s have to say ‘Oh please, like me. Please respect me. Please value me. What kind of sh*t is that?”

The singer was concerned about racism and hatred in the world saying “I want the world to get better. I want us to get beyond this place. I want us all to go to the funeral of hate. That’s what I want.”

In 1994 Stevie Wonder made a similar announcement saying he wanted to move from Los Angeles to Ghana.

He told a Washington gathering of the International Association of African American Music at the time that he fell in love with Ghana during visits.

Wonder said “There’s more of a sense of community there.”

Stevie Wonder, 70 is considered one of the most successful songwriters and musicians of all time.

Source: Africafeeds.com