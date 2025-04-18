Prophet, teach us to learn what you do to make wealth!

by janet karim

“Do not touch my anointed ones. Do my prophets no harm.” – Psalm 105:15

‘Do not touch My anointed ones! Do no harm to My prophets!’ – 1 Chronicles 16:22

21 But they cried, saying, Crucify him, crucify him! 22 And he said unto them the third time, Why, what wrong has he done? I have found no cause of death in him: I will therefore chastise him, and let him go. 23 And they were instant with loud voices, requiring that he might be crucified. And the voices of them and of the chief priests prevailed. – Luke 23:21-23

Malawi is wrong, very wrong to order the extradition of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife back to South Africa. The numerous attempts being made (both from within Malawi and from South Africa) to dethrone, embarrass, and level all manner of charges against this man of God, are uncanny, strange, and mysterious, many based on hearsay and animosity. The most recent court ruling deciding that the Malawian Man of the Cloth must be handed over to South African authorities to face charges levelled against him is like a sledgehammer to one’s own family member. My stern advice, as a citizen, filled with empathy, compassion, and love for all Malawians is not to listen to the lions roaring from outside our borders, we should never agree to release our own to be attacked by outsiders.

Being very concerned that even the court has drawn a dagger at the prophet, I sought views from some gentlemen and one gentlelady. I was surprised that what I learned was in the hearts of most Malawians. I asked:

Give me your opinion of the ruling on extraditing Bishop Bushiri and wife back to South Africa? Can Malawi afford to lose a vital productive son of the soil? Is it correct to throw him into the proverbial lions’ den, knowing the SA police are reportedly said to be? Can we not send him to court here in Malawi, instead of sending him to the gallows in South Africa? The responses were varied, but similar in color and passion: Malawians believe the prophet is getting what he should get, he should be sent to South Africa to face the music for his reported (not proved) wrong-doing.

One guy: Why did he and his wife leave the way they did? Why do the SA people want him and his wife to return?

Me: All lies because! Because he was succeeding in doing what the other religious organizations have been doing all these years, he created some heat, providing visible competition. In a short time, he had garnered so much popularity, the government gave him police escort and provided security at his gatherings that were attracting 300,000 to 500,000 people per session. But some concerned people, it is alleged, started piling up stories about the prophet, to discredit him, making so much trouble for him. There were other people that started blackmailing him and asking him for money. He returned home.

He has a problem even in his own country the people took in full fashion all the stories g in SA; sadly, there are reported stories of some that expected to be palm-oiled. I informed my fellow Malawians that when the prophet holds meetings like in the USA, India, Germany, it is people from other countries that freely work, organizing meetings and events. Some even donate money for his upkeep and travels.

While Prophet Bushiri and family returned home, he has established farms and other businesses that are feeding hungry Malawians

During Hurricane Freddy, Prophet Bushiri brought five helicopters to help in the rescue effort of many Malawians that were stranded in the disaster

MORE POSITIVES ABOUT THE PROPHET

Stories making the rounds are that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s spiritual father is Prophet Uebert Angel, a multimillionaire, businessman, and leader of a mega church in the UK. Prophet Angel is a British-Zimbabwean businessman, author, and the founder of Good News Church, also known as Spirit Embassy. He is also the founder of The Angel Organization, a UK-registered charity

Some facts about Prophet Angel:

1. *Businessman and entrepreneur*: Angel has business interests in various sectors, including real estate, mining, and finance.

2. *Author*: He has written several books on spirituality, personal development, and business.

3. *Philanthropy*: Angel’s charity, The Angel Organization, focuses on education, healthcare, and community development in Africa and the UK.

4. *Spiritual leader*: As the founder of Good News Church, Angel has a significant following in the UK, Africa, and globally.

5. *Mentorship*: Angel is known to have mentored several high-profile individuals, including Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, whom he refers to as his “spiritual son.”

Prophet Angel is widely recognized for his entrepreneurial spirit, philanthropic work, and spiritual leadership.

Me: Prophets Angel and Bushiri’s problems are that they both learned the non-blacks’ money making machine. The activities that Prophet Angel is involved in, Prophet Bushiri also does: he has written books, a publishing firm, has farms, and charity organizations and events. This is the lifeline of many mega churches as we know them in the US, UK, Europe, South Africa, India, South Korea, and beyond.

Give and it shall be given back unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together. So people gave; divine answers were gotten; they gave some more. And the non-blacks in SA got angry and started throwing dirt on the man of God.

Malawians, let us learn to love our own people. No one else will do it.

One lady: BUT Madame, these are not men of God. We hear many stories about them.

Me: Oooooh YES they are men of God. Remember what Jesus said: you shall know them by their fruit. Prophets like Shepherd Bushiri accumulate wealth and help the poor, every time they see a need, they are the first to jump in and help. Do you want God to bless you with money? I asked her. If yes, have a vision to help the people around you.

Prophet Bushiri and Prophet Angel have their fingers on what non-black Christian evangelists have their fingers in. Some are happy and welcoming. Others are not. Our prophets are doing great things with their money: helping their poor brothers and sisters.

One guy: Can you at least accept our plea not to write about Bushiri? This is not ordering you, but begging you, please find something else to write about.

Another guy: It’s not about other evangelists. It’s areas of society that are upset.

Me: Yeah! God heard the prayer too. Like George Floyd, it is hard to breathe.

Another guy: While he may be a financially successful individual from our community, the serious allegations against him, including money laundering and other immoral acts, cannot be ignored.

Should we really be celebrating and emulating someone who embodies a disturbing message that wealth and success justify immoral behavior? As a parent, I hope not. It’s essential to distinguish between wealth and true excellence in society. Rather than defending him solely based on his wealth and monetary achievements, he should be given the opportunity to clear his name. Let’s prioritize values over valuables.

Me: Indeed, let’s not celebrate wrong-doing. If the Man of God has done something or anything wrong, let us take him to court and judge him here in his own country, not in a country roaring with lions ready to tear our own flesh and blood immediately he sets foot in their country.

We must, all of us, embrace him, and learn his way of wealth-making and management. He has made wealth outside his country, come home, and he has made wealth in Malawi. After making much wealth, the prophet has turned around and helped the poor, needy, and people needing to be rescued (in South Africa and in Malawi).

Oh God bless our land of Malawi!

