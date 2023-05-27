Portable – Why i didn’t perform at Tinubu’s Abuja concert

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has disclosed the reason he didn’t perform at the Renewed Hope concert despite receiving an invitation as one of the artists to perform in pre-inauguration activities of the incoming President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a video he released on his Instagram page, the street singer said he received an invitation to perform at the concert for 10m naira, but middle men had slashed the money to 5m. While out pouring his displeasure in English mixed with Yoruba, the singer said the standard is unacceptable by him.

The inscription attached to the video he shared includes:

“ZAzuu Them Dõn Rip Me oooh Na Me Sing Akoi TINUBU ✍🏻 Eja Loni Ibu 💰 Give What Belongs To ZAZUU To ZAZUU.”

Meanwhile, in the videos, he said, “Na me sing Akoi Tinubu o. No be Obi una dey vote for? Tinubu enter now those useless people una go dey perform there, no be me promote Tinubu?

“Na so them call my manager o. Say them want make I come perform for Abuja. Na 10 million them drop o, but na five million go reach Portable hand. Na so I no gree, I tear the paper. I delete the number, you dey whine Jesus? Na hin no make me perform for Abuja o.”

The concert which was held on Thursday at the MKO Abiola National Stadium on Thursday featured top artistes including Buju, Brymo, Fireboy, Asake, Naira Marley, Tony Tetuila, Seyi Vibes among a host of others.

