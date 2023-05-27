Esther Oji: Don’t Lose Sight Of Objectives Of Gospel Music

By Guardian Nigeria 27 May 2023 | 2:13 am Several global musical icons began their journey to musical stardom from the church, a veritable ground, where they honed their musical talents. While some of them moved on to make waves in secular music, some stayed on to propagate the gospel with their music, as their talents blossomed.

• EeZee Conceptz Global, A Blessing To My Career

One of such is talented Nigerian gospel singer, Esther Oji. Produced by EeZee Conceptz Global, the singer’s latest music video, “Aka Ngozi,” featuring popular Ghanaian comedian, Akrobeto, is enjoying wide viewership among music lovers.

According to her, the story of today’s rising profile started in the children’s choir and God’s grace has propelled her.

“I’ve always been in the church choir – from the children’s choir to the teen’s choir and thereafter the adult choir. When I got to the university, I also joined the music team in my fellowship, and then my present church. The summary of it all is God’s grace found me in the place of service and singled me out for the next level,” she said.



Born in Kano State, the singer’s family journey will resonate with several Nigerian households.



“My dad is from Abia State and my mom is from Edo State. They met in Kano and got married there. After I was born, we lived in Kano for about five years before relocating to Nasarawa State, after a few riots affected us, and our source of livelihood. This was both a bad and good experience. Good in the sense that when everything was fine, they had their jobs, and it turned the opposite when the riots affected us. Having to move to Nasarawa State meant that we had to start life from scratch. But God is faithful altogether. It was all for good. I probably wouldn’t be here now if we had not left Kano State. So, it all worked out for good,” she explained.



Oji was unveiled with a maiden album on the label in 2022. The seven-track album titled “Sound of Heaven,” contained hit tracks such as “Mighty Chorus,” “Emmanuel,” “More Than Enough,” “Dependable Jesus,” “Worthy Jesus,” “Idi Ebube,” and “Highest Praise.”



Beyond talent and hard work, the industry expertise of a record label is also crucial to an artiste’s career and ministry growth and development. “I’ve been with EeZee Conceptz Global for almost 10 months now. The journey so far has been of great experience, growth, and expansion,” Oji said.



She added: “It’s a whole new phase for me. It’s like I’m on a football field and there’s no stopping. I have to keep moving, and score as many goals for the Kingdom.” I am so privileged to have an opportunity to work with a credibly professional gospel record label, and I must say EeZee Conceptz Global has indeed been a blessing to me, my life, my career, and my ministry.



According to Oji, the new “Aka Ngozi” video reflects the dynamism of her record label. “The track is a kingdom sound celebrating the manifest hand of God. The video is something unexpected. Crafted with excellence and spirituality. Not the regular approach, but exceptionally away from the usual,” the singer raved.



The music industry is one of the most influential platforms in the world, with lyrics being deployed for different aims and purposes. As regards the gospel music space, Oji tasked artists not to lose focus on the main objective of leading people back to God.

“Music has free access to every mind and every heart without permission. Gospel music is evolving and times are changing. In Nigeria and other parts of the world, God is raising giants consistently to take over nations for him, birthing new sounds, and we see him fulfilling it even in our days and preparing us to conquer more territories. Nigerian gospel artists perform on the biggest global stages. Gospel music concerts are now one of the biggest in the country, and we are also advancing it to the continent.”



She continued: “Without a doubt, the Church has been one of the consistent and wide-spreading platforms for gospel music, especially in this digital age. The Internet has been a blessing to the industry. The digital platforms, the media platforms, and more. Having said this, the most important aim of gospel music is to reconcile men back to God. Jesus is the message that we preach, not self-promotion,” Oji admonished.

Following the release of her latest video, the enthusiastic Oji said: “A lot is cooking. Tracks are loading. So much to bless the world.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music