Popular musician loses mum a year after twin sister’s death

Veteran Nigerian singer, Chibuzor Oji Faze has lost his mother a year after his twin sister died.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, he took to Instagram to announce the news.

Faze said his heart was heavy, adding he does not know why so many good people he loves are leaving.

Attached to his emotional message was a soundtrack in which his mum offered prayers and asked God’s blessings upon his life.

– Advertisement –





He wrote: I don’t know how to express what’s in my heart. My heart is heavy. My Mum passed on last Wednesday, January 12th. This, after my twin sister, left this world last year.

I don’t know why so many good people I love are leaving but I just hold on to the thought that God is God and he knows what he is doing. It is well. I just thank Him that she lived a full life and is done with the troubles of this world. Rest well, Mummy. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 🕊

Faze was a member of the defunct Nigerian hip hop group Plantashun Boyz, along with BlackFace Naija and TuFace better known as 2face Idibia.

[embedded content]

Sourced From Nigerian Music