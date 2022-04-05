PHOTO: Netizens Link Davido’s Action To Wizkid After Singer Lost At Grammy 2022

Advertisement



Nigerian Afro beats star, Davido shared a video of himself seriously slicing onions on Sunday night an hour after Wizkid lost his double Grammy nominations.

Naija News earlier reported that Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid lost in the Grammy Award to both Angelique Kidjo and Arooj Aftab in the Best World Music Album and Best Global Music Performance categories.

The singer unable to secure any Grammy award despite being nominated in two different categories, led to an outrage on social media with his fans claiming he was robbed.

However, amidst the outrage, Davido took to his Instagram story to share a video of himself seriously slicing onions and smiling ear to ear with the chef.

Although it seems as though it is not a shade from Davido, but some netizens have reacted to the video.

See photo below;

naijaz_own wrote: Wizkid will still not respond to anything. I’m sure he still wouldn’t have posted about the Grammy if he had won it. Reason he has my respect always.

cody_gifted wrote: Until ur favorite gets a Grammy nomination first,Big WIZ is still the GOAT

___sophie7 wrote: slice the onion make them cry well

softstrength wrote: Pure coincidence. He also flipped rice or something similar.

