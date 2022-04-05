Point of the Bluff’s 2022 concert line-up features plenty of nostalgia

The 2022 lineup of concerts at Point of the Bluff Vineyards in Hammondsport runs rich with nostalgia for beloved rock and pop artists from the ’60s, ’70s, and beyond, which would seem to pair well with the Finger Lakes wine and beer available on site.

The winery and concert space overlooking Keuka Lake has scheduled 19 afternoon shows from June 4 through Oct. 24, and big-time blasts from the past are in abundance. Here are several highlights to keep on your radar:

“It Was 50 Years Ago Today,” a tribute show dedicated to two of The Beatles’ most pivotal albums, “Rubber Soul” and “Revolver,” is scheduled for June 11. The musicians assembled to interpret these Fab 4 gems include ‘70s singer-songwriter icons Todd Rundgren and Christopher Cross, as well as former Paul McCartney bandmate Denny Laine and the former lead singer of Chicago, Jason Sheff.

Classic rockers with a fondness for such ‘60s pop hits as “She’s Not There” and “Time of the Season” will get to hear it from the source when The Zombies play Point of the Bluff on June 25. Altameda plays in support.

July 17 promises to be an energetic show when Nigerian Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti brings his music-and-dance troupe The Positive Force to The Pavilion at Point of The Bluff. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes.

On the last weekend of July, two of the most well-known songsmiths from the ’70s grace the stage on back-to-back nights, with Don McLean celebrating 50 years of his generation-defining song “American Pie” on July 30, and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash performing on July 31.

Disco gets two nights to shine at Point of the Bluff this season, with Village People on Aug. 21 and Gloria Gaynor on Aug. 28. Folk music gets its due on Sept, 4 with a stellar tandem in Judy Collins and Richard Thompson, as does bluegrass, with the Del McCoury Band playing Oct. 22.

All shows are all ages; doors open at 2 p.m. and music begins at 3 p.m. More information is available at concertsatpob.com.



Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s arts editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.

click image

Sourced From Nigerian Music