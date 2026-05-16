SAS-CAN VOICES ITS STRONGEST OBJECTION TO THE ATTEMPTS BY FRANCE AND ITS ALLIES TO HUMILIATE LEADERS OF THE SAHEL

Helen Mirren once said: ‘before you argue with someone, ask yourself: is this person even capable of understanding a different perspective’. This is true of the behaviour of France’s President Emmanuel Macron during the recent Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya held on 11-12 May, 2026.

Much as the Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network (SaS-CaN) is concerned, President Macron’s hateful decision to exclude members-states of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), which include Mali, Burkina Faso and the Republic of Niger, only revealed France’s ill-intentioned agenda for Africa. SaS-CaN views the decision as an attempt to rob Africa off its dignity, sovereignty and progress. Of course, the AES is not bothered by this racist policy and we see no reason why Mali, Burkina Faso and the Republic of Niger should be dragged into another France’s neo-colonial trap.

It is a mere waste of time, resources and energy trying to market a progress vision to people who hate your colour and who want only to stash away your abundant natural resources and wealth. President Macron has time and again proved that France is only interested in subjecting African leaders and their people to indignities, ridicule or public scorn.

What does President Macron have to say about the revolution in the Sahel region? This is the very Macron, who until today cannot prove his innocence in the murder of former President of Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings of Ghana. SaS-CaN is of the opinion that the former President of Ghana was killed for advancing the course for single currency in West Africa and for aligning with the Sahel revolutionary leaders. Decades after what supposed to be sovereign independence for former colonies in Africa, France has been using fear, oppression, and intimidation not only against progressive African leaders, but against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of former colonies.

This is the same Macron who refuses to condemn the foreign terrorist outfits and extremist groups that are attacking and unleashing genocide in the Sahel region. Is this not the same Macron who is doing everything to overthrow the governments of Mali, Burkina Faso and the Republic of Niger and even sending French nationals to aid the enemies of the Sahel in their attempt to destabilise the AES region? No sane-thinking person can expect SaS-CaN to offer sympathy to a foreign power, which seeks to undermine peace, stability, and borders in Africa. Understandably, France stands indicted for spilling the blood of innocent Africans in the last sixty years of so-called independence in Africa.

It would be a complete sell-out should SaS-CaN remain silent and refuse to commend the African youths in Kenya for distancing themselves and voicing their strong objection to the behaviour exhibited by President Macron during his stay in the East African country. We commend the authentic leaders of the Sahel, including President Assimi Goita of the Republic of Mali, President Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso and President Abdulrahman Tiani of the Republic of Niger, for demonstrating courage, patriotism, Pan-Africanism and resolve within the African continent.

At the time of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya while President Emmanuel Macron was busy degrading and dehumanising African leaders, the three wise men of the Sahel were fighting against terrorism in the interest of their countries, AES region and Africa and Africans at home and abroad. These authentic leaders, known also as the three wise men of the Sahel are making bold decisions in the interest of their people and showing genuine humanitarian concern for the suffering masses of Africa- qualities that are only ascribed to strong, principled and role-model leadership.

SaS-CaN salutes Africans in the Sahel for rallying behind their authentic leaders. Particularly, SaS-CaN salutes the youths of Africa, who are standing up and demonstrating just how much strength there is in Pan Africanism. SaS-CaN is heartened by the awakened consciousness of the teeming African youths because Pan-Africanism cannot survive without their full support and participation in building and rebuilding the entire African continent.

God save Africa!

Sender: Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

President and Co-founder

The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network

SaS-CaN