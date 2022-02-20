Peruzzi Reveals Why He Can’t Compose Songs About Nigerians Suffering

Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, also known as Peruzzi, a Nigerian singer, has addressed why he is unable to sing or compose about the suffering of Nigerians.

It is no longer news that many Nigerian musicians get inspiration for their songs from personal experiences, the state of Nigeria, and their contemporary way of life.

READ MORE: Peruzzi Called Out Over Unpaid Debt By Event Manger In Enugu

Peruzzi, on the other hand, seemed to have a different approach to the music and lyrics he produces for his Nigerian and international followers.

Peruzzi wrote on the microblogging site Twitter that he can’t sing about something he hasn’t experienced and can’t write about misery.

See post below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music