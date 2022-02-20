Life Continental Beer to reinforce its entrepreneurship drive at Hope for Imo Valentine Concert

Life Continental Lager Beer brand has been at the forefront of supporting the entrepreneurial spirit of the Igbos. One of such is Life Progress Booster, an entrepreneurship initiative of Life Continental Lager Beer that is rewarding enterprising minds looking to grow their businesses.

Renowned for throwing its weight behind the Progress of indigenes of South-East, Life Continental Beer will also be empowering youths at the event.

Holding at the landmark Heroes Square, Owerri, Imo State, on the 19th of February, 2022, the entrepreneur session will also give consumers of Life Continental Beer the opportunity to relish musical performances of Phyno, Peruzzi, DJ Neptune, Kcee, Chineye Udoma; enjoy rib-cracking comedy acts, talent hunt and take advantage of the tech empowerment initiatives designed to facilitate the progress of Youths in Imo State.

According to the Senior Brand Manager, Life Continental Beer, Aishat Anaekwe, the drive to support budding entrepreneurs is the beer brand’s way of encouraging enterprise in the South-East of Nigeria.

“With the Progress Booster Initiative, we sponsor startups by training and issuing them grants to grow their business. At this event, you can expect us to connect with our consumers on a deeper level.

“At every point in time, our stakeholders, host communities, loyal retailers and end consumers are important to us. We prioritize their needs and expectations regarding the brand, and seize opportunities for empowerment through partnerships.

“For decades, Life Beer has supported the progress and success of easterners with our Life Beer empowerment scheme which alone has utilized over a hundred million to empower and strengthen small businesses. As we grow, our loyal customers and partners grow with us”.

Life Continental beer has never shied away from being firmly rooted in culture and its emphasis on giving back to the people of Igbo descent is nothing short of remarkable. This is because the Igbo man has always been revered for his industrious and progressive nature. Hence, Life Continental Beer has brilliantly tapped into this cultural heritage and endeared itself to the Igbo audience. Life lager beer stands for progress and believes in the shared progress of all.

