“Our wife” Burna Boy’s alleged new girlfriend reacts as Nigerians lavish sweet words on her (Video)

Fans of Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known by his stage name Burna Boy have stormed the page of his alleged new girlfriend, Diamond.

The Jamaican-American rapper and songwriter, whose birth name is Brittany Nicole Carpentero, has been alleged to be the new girlfriend of the singer.

KFN reported hours ago that Burna Boy seemed to have moved on from Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ finalist Nengi Hampson and his British ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don.

‘Odogwu’, as he is fondly called, had been caught in bed with a Jamaican artist, who goes by the name, Diamond the Body, on Instagram.

The curvy brown chocolate singer had shared a photo of her and the singer loved up in bed.

The singer posted it on her private chat with her close friends.

It had been alleged that one of her friends leaked the pictures online.

Though Burna Boy’s face wasn’t visible in the picture, his tattoos gave him up.

The lady revealed that the Grammy singer told her that he felt safer with her.

“He says he feel safer over here…..”.

Hours after the news went viral, fans of the singer stormed the rapper’s page to sing her praises.

Many of the comments described her as the singer’s wife.

Surprisingly, Diamond took the time to reply to many of them.

The curvy beauty commented with several hearts and laughing emojis.

ricch.khalid: Welcome our new wife

judith_wendy_: If you’re here to see Odogwu new girlfriend gather here, we have a meeting after

ayabaoflagos: Our wife

deeoolaa: Our wife

melodyarkitect: Nigerians are here, we came through for Odogwu

_mvrcy.f: See wetin Odogwu dey chop. Fi le fun Burna

Fans of the singer are glad to see him move on from his British ex, Stefflon Don.

Kemi Filani news recalls Stefflon Don and Burna Boy called things off in 2021.

The British singer, who recently shed light on the major reason she broke up with Burna Boy, revealed that he couldn’t satisfy her in bed.

“I broke up with Burna Boy because he has a fragile ego. He sees his friend Wizkid as a competition, despite knowing Wizkid is bigger than he is. He can’t even satisfy me in bed. SMH. He bullied me the last time I wanted to talk, but not anymore,” she wrote on her Instastories.

Recall that Burna Boy released a song titled Everybody Go Chop Breakfast which was criticised for being directed to his ex-lover.

Stefflon responded to the critics by releasing her song titled ‘First Of All’ via her YouTube page, where she tweeted that the song was her side of the story.

Burna Boy moved on from Stefflon with Nengi.

The singer and the reality star sparked dating rumours in May as they were spotted together multiple times.

Blogger, Tosin Silverdam alleged that the reality star was in a relationship with the singer.

Kemi Filani did a check on Burna Boy’s page and noticed that Nengi wasn’t only following the singer but had liked many of his photos.

According to the blogger, the two were spotted at a club where Nengi hid her face behind the singer’s back.

Nengi Hampson had also fueled more dating rumours with Burna Boy as they partied in grand style.

The light-skinned beauty was seen in a cosy moment with the singer as she lapped him.

The couple were spotted at a club in Lagos, where they partied all through the night.

Kemi Filani checked on Nengi’s Instagram story and confirmed that the reality star was with the singer.

Nengi fed the media’s curiosity as she uploaded a video of her rocking the same dress and being in the same location as the one making rounds on the internet.

Sourced From Nigerian Music