“I am about to do something crazy and deadly” Singer Harrysong blows out over what a politician did to him, calls for intervention

Nigerian singer and songwriter Harrysong has been furious over what politician and socialite Akinola Davidson Kolawole did to him.

Calling on Ekiti and Ondo state governments and youths to help him, Harrysong revealed that the politician had committed an abominable offence against him and the youths of Nigeria Delta.

Harrysong threatened to do something crazy and deadly as his patience was fast running out.

Spilling the tea, he said he was trying to retrieve project money paid to the man, who he referred to as ‘wicked, proud and arrogant.

He promised not to be polite in his next post.

“I am calling on the Ekiti state government, the youths of Ekiti state, plus the youths of Ondo state, to get on this very matter now as Mr Akinola Davidson Kolawole has committed an abominable offense against me and the youths of the Niger Delta, I’m about to do something crazy and deadly for my patience has ran out, trying to retrieve a project money payed to this wicked, proud and arrogant thief. I won’t be this polite on the next post. Are you a youth in Ondo state? A youth in Ekiti state??? Get on my DM now…. gossip dey for Town…..????”.

Kemi Filani news recalls Harrysong had lamented after he lost some big endorsement deals because of yahoo boys.

The singer, who revealed how he outsmarted a lady who tried to scam him, took to his Instastories to lament and reveal how the fear of yahoo boys made him lose three endorsement deals.

According to Harrysong, because he was afraid of yahoo boys who were trying to hack his account, he kept away from his DM. He said his decision made him lose three endorsement deals.

“Just because of the fear of yahoo boys and fraudsters in my DM trying to hack my page. I missed three big endorsements. I feel like biting someone’s ear.”

Kemi Filani News also recalls that Harrysong cried out over a long-time issue with a runs girl who had been extorting money from him.

A year after, Harrysong tied the knot with his wife and welcomed a baby girl.

In a post shared on Instagram, Harrysong said people should not believe any prostitute who puts up an unpaid sex scandal against him.

Harrysong said he had repeatedly paid the lady to calm her down but still received threats from her.

Harrysong added that the issue with the prostitute happened six years ago, and he was unaware of the lady recording his nude.

Sourced From Nigerian Music