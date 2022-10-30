Onyeka Onwenu Supports Widows With New Song

Legendary Nigerian singer and songwriter Onyeka Onwenu has shown support for widows with the announcement of the official release of a new song, Rise Up.

The soulful track is a project by the artist in collaboration with the Rose of Sharon Foundation (RoSF) to infuse pride in widows regardless of their challenges.

Speaking on the project, Onwenu said it is to show her support for RoSF in creating socio-economic empowerment for thousands of widows and orphans through several programmes that ensure greater self-esteem and ease of socio-economic integration.

ALSO READ: Femi Kuti Becomes A Knight In France

“In the span of my career, I have been privileged and immensely blessed by God to have worked on several projects – in film, television, music, and otherwise. However, I must say that not many can compare to the passion I feel for what we are trying to achieve with the Rose of Sharon Foundation,” she said.

Sourced From Nigerian Music