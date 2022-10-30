People Don’t Appreciate Us Enough – Says Gospel Singer, Moses Bliss

Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss, is of the belief that he and other gospel musicians are not well appreciated by people, saying they are treated differently from their peeps in the secular industry.

The ‘Too Faithful’ crooner was said to have asserted this while interacting with Sunday Scoop. Having accepted that challenges are part of humans’ lives and the music industry is not excluded, Bliss said that gospel musicians do not need people’s commendations to get going so far as their conducts please God.

“We (gospel acts) don’t need men’s acknowledgement to do what we do. As long as God is clapping for us, it is enough.

“Apostle Paul in the Bible said that he sees persecution for the sake of Christ as a good thing. We see every challenge as a stepping stone and as a reason to preach the gospel,” Bliss said.

Speaking on his major challenges in the gospel music industry, Bliss said: “I know challenges are a part of our lives. One of the challenges of being a gospel singer is that people don’t quite appreciate us very much. However, I think that is changing, and we are very determined.”

Talented Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales over the weekend admonished youths preparing for marriage.

The singer, who traditionally tied the knot with his heartthrob, Hasanity in 2021, via his Instagram story on Friday, urged youths to ensure they settle for someone who is kind and not heartless.

Skales, who also recently announced the passing away of his mother, pleaded with his fans to pray for his mental health.

He wrote: “In all you do, make sure you don’t marry a heartless person. My mental health”

The singer made the cryptic post to youths after he shared a video of his mom singing and dancing, saying he was hurt by her death.

He wrote: ”My ANGEL, I will miss you forever. It hurts.”

