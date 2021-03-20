Omah Lay Shows His Appreciation To Singer Gyakie For Putting Him On The Remix Of Her ‘Forever’ Song

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian singer Omah Lay seems to have being in ‘love’ with the ‘Forever’ song by Ghanaian female sensational Gyakie before she even put him on the remix version.

Gyakie released the remix version of the song featuring the Nigerian singer and music lovers seems to be in love with the song already. Most social media users are also speculating the two are already in a ‘romantic’ relationship after a video of them leaving a lounge together hit the internet.

Omah Lay after the release of the has taken to his Twitter page to thanks the young songstress for putting him on the great record;

Thanks for having me on this great record! @Gyakie_#ForeverRemix out now!

