Gyakie opens up on how she penetrated Nigeria with the ‘Forever’ remix with Omah Lay

Sensational Ghanaian Afro-Fusion/Afro-beats singer, Jackline Acheampong stage named, Gyakie in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show has opened up on reason for her recent trip to Nigeria.

Gyakie disclosed that her breakthrough in Nigeria is due to good music, hard work, the Grace of God and the favour of God.

According to the ‘Forever’ hitmaker, people were yearning to hear something unique and she believed those there in Nigeria discovered that in her music.

She added that her song blew up and made waves in Nigeria, and the question of what can be done to make the people of Nigeria accept her was seriously considered by herself and management hence the the reason for her recent media tour to market her brand and penetrate the Nigeria market.

Gyakie further detailed that her trip to Nigeria became very beneficial as she had the opportunity to shoot the music video with Nigeria’s Omah Lay on the remix version of “FOREVER”.

Watch video below:

[embedded content]