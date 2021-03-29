Obama’s Kenyan grandmother dies aged 99

The Kenyan grandmother of former US President Barack Obama has died at the age of 99.

Sarah Obama died on Monday morning at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Kisumu in Kenya.

Her daughter, Marsat Obama confirmed her death, saying she had been admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

Marsat Obama was quoted by local news outlet Daily Nation as saying that Mama Sarah “was diagnosed with stroke in September last year and had blood sugar related problems.”

Sarah Obama was fondly referred to as Granny Sarah by former president Obama.

Mrs. Obama defended President Obama during the US elections when he faced accusations of being a Muslim and not born in the US.