Tanzania’s new president sacks ports boss over $1.8m rot

Tanzania’s new President Samia Suluhu Hassan has suspended the Director-General of the country’s ports authority.

Deusdedit Kakoko has been suspended after an audit report showed an embezzlement of government funds at the state corporation.

This is her first key decision of President Samia since assuming office after the death of John Magafuli.

She has expressed concern that the ports authority had not accounted for about four billion Tanzanian shillings ($1.8m; £1.3m).

President Samia has also warned that action would be taken against other state corporations, including Air Tanzania, which reportedly made a loss of 60 billion shillings ($26 million).

She said on twitter that she had “received reports for the financial year 2019/2020 from the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) and the Institute for the Prevention and Combating of Corruption (PCCB). I have directed that action be taken and immediate action taken against all the advice and shortcomings identified in the reports.”

Leo nimepokea taarifa za mwaka wa Fedha 2019/2020 za Mdhibiti na Mkaguzi Mkuu wa Hesabu za Serikali (CAG) na Taasisi ya Kuzuia na Kupambana na Rushwa (TAKUKURU). Nimeagiza kufanyiwa kazi na kuchukuliwa hatua mara moja kwa ushauri na dosari zote zilizoainishwa katika taarifa hizo. pic.twitter.com/xe9cGrZrLx — Samia Suluhu (@SuluhuSamia) March 28, 2021

The auditor general’s report indicated that the revived national carrier had been making losses for the past five years.

The action comes just two days after the burial of the former President John Magufuli known for his campaign against corruption in government.

