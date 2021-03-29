World Cup qualifiers: Sunday’s scores and stats

FIFA.com reviews all of Sunday’s Qatar 2022 qualifying results and news

Several big nations victorious in a roster of 15 matches across Europe

Concacaf featured another late win for Panama and a shock for El Salvador

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying continued to build momentum in Europe on Sunday with a host of traditional heavyweights in action. France, England, Spain, Italy and Germany were all in the winner’s circle, while Armenia collected a milestone win over Iceland.

Four Concacaf matches rounded out the day with Panama opening the action with a late win over Dominica. There was also a crucial late goal for tiny Montserrat who collected a 1-1 draw against two-time World Cup participants El Salvador.

FIFA.com reviews the day’s results, news and stand-out statistics. Live coverage of Qatar 2022 qualifiers resumes on Tuesday with a host of UEFA and Concacaf action, plus two matches in the AFC zone as Japan and Saudi Arabia return to qualifying action.

UEFA (All matches)

Results

Ousmane Dembele was on target as a much-changed France team recorded their first win of the Qatar 2022 qualifiers. Didier Deschamps made nine alterations to the team that drew 1-1 at home with Ukraine, and two of the players brought in – Anthony Martial and Dembele – combined for the latter to smash home a 20th-minute opener. The points were all but secured just before half-time, when Kazakhstan’s Sergiy Maliy – in wrestling with Paul Pogba at an Antoine Griezmann corner – inadvertently headed past his own keeper. France could have added more in the second half but saw substitute Kylian Mbappe denied from the penalty spot by a fine Aleksandr Mokin save.