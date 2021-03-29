World Cup qualifiers: Sunday’s scores and stats
- FIFA.com reviews all of Sunday’s Qatar 2022 qualifying results and news
- Several big nations victorious in a roster of 15 matches across Europe
- Concacaf featured another late win for Panama and a shock for El Salvador
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying continued to build momentum in Europe on Sunday with a host of traditional heavyweights in action. France, England, Spain, Italy and Germany were all in the winner’s circle, while Armenia collected a milestone win over Iceland.
Four Concacaf matches rounded out the day with Panama opening the action with a late win over Dominica. There was also a crucial late goal for tiny Montserrat who collected a 1-1 draw against two-time World Cup participants El Salvador.
FIFA.com reviews the day’s results, news and stand-out statistics. Live coverage of Qatar 2022 qualifiers resumes on Tuesday with a host of UEFA and Concacaf action, plus two matches in the AFC zone as Japan and Saudi Arabia return to qualifying action.
UEFA (All matches)
Results
Kazakhstan 0-2 France
- Ousmane Dembele was on target as a much-changed France team recorded their first win of the Qatar 2022 qualifiers. Didier Deschamps made nine alterations to the team that drew 1-1 at home with Ukraine, and two of the players brought in – Anthony Martial and Dembele – combined for the latter to smash home a 20th-minute opener. The points were all but secured just before half-time, when Kazakhstan’s Sergiy Maliy – in wrestling with Paul Pogba at an Antoine Griezmann corner – inadvertently headed past his own keeper. France could have added more in the second half but saw substitute Kylian Mbappe denied from the penalty spot by a fine Aleksandr Mokin save.
Armenia 2-0 Iceland
- There was an upset in Yerevan as 99th-ranked Armenia beat 2018 FIFA World Cup™ debutants and 46th-ranked Iceland 2-0 in the sides’ first-ever World Cup qualifier. Tigran Barseghyan opened the scoring with an inch-perfect finish, curled away from the experienced keeper Hannes Halldorsson. Barseghyan then turned provider as he found substitute Khoren Bayramyan with a lofted pass. Bayramyan took on his marker before finishing into the far corner as Armenia won their first two qualifiers of a campaign for the first time in history, while Iceland fell to a seventh successive defeat in all competitions.
Concacaf (All fixtures)
Results
Dominica 1-2 Panama
- Panama survived a real scare and took all three points in Santo Domingo thanks to a late goal from Jose Fajardo Nelson. Dominica were moments away from a famous result in Group D – Audel Laville equalised in the 82nd minute – however Nelson’s late heroics meant the Caribbean side wait for their first points of the campaign.
Cuba 1-2 Curaçao
- Curaçao sit at the top of Group C ahead of Guatemala on goal difference following a hard-working 2-1 win over Cuba. All the goals were scored in the first half with Charlison Benschop’s strike on 44 minutes sealing the victory for Guus Hiddink’s side.
Puerto Rico 1-1 Trinidad and Tobago
- Dave Sarachan’s Puerto Rico earned a point against the far higher-ranked Trinidad and Tobago in Mayaguez. Joevin Jones scored the opener for the Soca Warriors early in the second half, but Ricardo Rivera was the hosts’ hero of the night as he came up with the equaliser just over a quarter of an hour from time to put their first point on the board in Group F.
Montserrat 1-1 El Salvador
- An eleventh-hour equaliser secured a famous 1-1 draw for Montserrat against El Salvador, and just the third ever point claimed by the tiny Caribbean nation in World Cup qualifying. Lyle Taylor ensured a share of the spoils with his goal a minute from fulltime after David Rugamas had put Los Cuzcatlecos ahead on four minutes.
Postponed: Cayman Islands vs Canada
FIFA has been informed that the Cayman Islands Football Association was not able to submit the required COVID-19 testing information in time for today’s FIFA World Cup Qualification match between Canada and the Cayman Islands. It has been agreed between both Member Associations, FIFA and Concacaf that the match will be postponed and be played at 18:00 ET tomorrow 29 March 2021 at IMG Academy in Florida. This decision has been taken to ensure the safety of all participants in the match.