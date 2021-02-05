You are here
NPR Music Add Davido To Black History Month x Tiny Desk Lineup
NPR Music Add Davido To Black History Month x Tiny Desk Lineup

NPR Music Add Davido To Black History Month x Tiny Desk Lineup

Nigerian superstar singer, Davido has been included in NPR Music’s special celebrations for Black History Month and Tiny Desk Lineup.

This is a major feat for the ‘Jowo’ singer who only recently bagged a nomination at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards in the category of Outstanding International Song for his song featuring Tiwa Savage, ‘Tanana’ which is also a track on his latest album ‘A Better Time’.

Information Nigeria recalls the Afro-beats artist revealed on Sunday that he enjoys listening to gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo.

The father of three further noted that the ‘Excess Love’ crooner is an amazing songstress.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

