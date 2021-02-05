You are here
How I Felt Working With Wizkid Singer Tems
How I Felt Working With Wizkid – Singer Tems

Fast-rising singing sensation, Tems has described how she felt while working with Afro-beats superstar singer, Wizkid.

The ‘Try Me’ crooner made it known via a Twitter interactive session with her fans and followers using the hashtag #AskTems.

She was asked how it was like working with the Starboy Entertainment boss. Replying the tweet, she stated that it was an awesome experience. She also described Wizkid as the GOAT.

‘It was Awesome, Forever the GOAT”, she tweeted.

Information Nigeria recalls Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ featuring Tems was on the list of Barack Obama’s favorite song of 2020. ‘Essence’ is one of the standout tracks on the album, ‘Made In Lagos’.

