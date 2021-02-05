Gambia: Tension heightens over reported return of Yahya Jammeh

– Advertisement –





There is tension in the Gambia among citizens over the reported return of former President Yahya Jammeh.

Several media reports have suggested that Jammeh has been spotted in Guinea heading to The Gambia.

The reports also indicate that his supporters have started cleaning his Kanilai home and farm in anticipation of his return.

But in a strongly worded statement, the Gambia Government said the misleading reports have caused tension in the West African country.

“Significantly, these baseless reports have provoked anxiety and tension among members of the public.

Equally, the misinformation has given rise to acts of deception particularly, among supporters of the former President, who have been terribly misled to believe in these fairy tales over the purported imminent return of former President Yahya Jammeh” the statement said.

It assured Gambians that President Jammeh’s asylum in Equatorial Guinea is an ECOWAS/AU arrangement.

Under these arranged diplomatic circumstances, the host country is obligated to ensure that the former President remains in Equatorial Guinea until agreed and decided otherwise by the parties in consultation with The Gambia Government.

The statement said Yahya Jammeh remains in Equatorial Guinea and rumours of his recent flight to Guinea Conakry as well as his planned return to The Gambia are meritless tales being peddled by detractors.

It urged the said detractors to desist from rumour mongering.

Source: Africafeeds.com