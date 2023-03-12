Nigerian women breaking records

In commemoration of the International Women’s Day, which was celebrated on March 8, 2023, FAITH AJAYI takes a look at Nigerian women who are breaking records and doing great things across the world

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Renowned economist and the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation since March 2021, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the first woman and first African to lead the organisation.

She is a global finance expert and international development professional with over 30 years of experience working in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America. She was formerly the Chair of the Board of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Okonjo-Iweala served twice as Nigeria’s Minister of Finance from 2003 to 2006, and 2011 to 2015. She briefly acted as Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2006, making her the first woman to hold both positions. She distinguished herself by carrying out major reforms which improved the effectiveness of the two ministries and the functioning of the government machinery.

She had a 25-year career at the World Bank as a development economist, rising to the position of Managing Director, Operations. As a development economist and finance minister, Okonjo-Iweala steered the country through various reforms, ranging from macroeconomic to trade, financial and real sector issues.

She is the first female and African candidate to contest the presidency of the World Bank Group in 2012, backed by Africa and major developing countries.

She has been listed in the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in the World by Forbes, (2022, 2014, 2013, 2012 and 2011); as one of the Top 100 Most Influential People in the World by TIME (2014 and 2021); Minister of the Decade; People’s Choice Award by This Day Newspaper, 2020; one of the 50 Greatest World Leaders by Fortune, 2015, among others.

In 2020, she was appointed to the Presidential Economic Advisory Council by the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa. She was also the recipient of Nigeria’s second highest national honour— Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger in 2022.

She graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Economics from Harvard University, United States of America, in 1977. She later earned a Ph.D in Regional Economics and Development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1981. She has received honourary degrees from 20 universities across the world, and has authored several books.

She is married to a neurosurgeon, Dr Ikemba Iweala, and they have four children and five grandchildren.

Amina Mohammed

Amina Mohammed is a Nigerian-British diplomat and politician, who is currently serving her second term as the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

She is also the chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group. Before her appointment, she served as Nigeria’s Minister of Environment in the cabinet of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), from November 2015 to February 2017. In that office, she oversaw the country’s efforts on climate action.

During that time, she was Nigeria’s representative in the African Union’s Reform Steering Committee, chaired by the Rwandan President, Paul Kagame.

She resigned from the Federal Executive Council on February 24, 2017.

Mohammed first joined the United Nations in 2012, as Special Adviser to former Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon, with the responsibility for post-2015 development planning. She led the process that resulted in global agreement around the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the creation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

From 2002-2005, Mohammed coordinated the Task Force on Gender and Education for the UN Millennium Project. She is also the CEO and founder of the Think Tank Center for Development Policy Solutions.

Over the years, she has received several awards, including the distinguished Order of the Federal Republic; 2017 Diplomat of the Year by Foreign Policy Magazine; Apolitical 2019’s 100 Most Influential People on Gender Policy; and Africa Report’s 2019 100 Most Influential Africans. She was also profiled by Vogue Magazine as one of the 13 Female Climate Warriors on the Frontline. This was even as Fortune Magazine named her among the World’s Greatest Female Leaders. She is also listed in the Nigerian Women’s Hall of Fame

She was born in 1961 in Kaduna State. Her father is a Nigerian, while her mum is British. She is also a mother of six children, and has two grandchildren.

Tobi Amusan

Oluwatobiloba Amusan is a track and field athlete who specialises in 100-metre hurdles. In 2022, she became the first ever Nigerian to hold the world champion and world record title in an athletic event after winning a gold medal at the World Championships 100m hurdles, setting the current world record of 12.12 seconds in the semi-final. She broke the previous record of 12.20 seconds set in 2016 by an American athlete, Kendra Harrison, at the competition which held in Oregon, USA.

In June of that same year, Amusan defended her 100m hurdles title at the African Championships in Mauritius, with a time of 12.57 seconds. She also competed in the women’s 4×100m relay to earn a second gold medal.

Also in August, during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, Amusan successfully defended her title, winning her second consecutive gold medal in the 100m hurdles with a new games record of 12.30 seconds. She also helped power Nigeria’s women’s 4 × 100 m relay team to gold. She competed in her specialist event at the Lausanne Diamond Race meet later that month, finishing second with a time of 12.60 seconds, behind reigning Olympic champion and Puerto Rican, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

Amusan wrapped up a successful 2022 by winning the 100m hurdles at the Zürich Diamond League final event with a 12.29s performance to retain her title. She finished ahead of other renowned athletes— Tia Jones, Britany Anderson and Camacho-Quinn— setting a new record in the process.

To confirm her trailblazing status, she was named the Confederation of African Athletics Female Athlete of the Year in 2022.

Folashade Yemi-Esan

A trained dental surgeon, Folashade Yemi-Esan is the current Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. In recognition of several years of meritorious service to the nation, Yemi-Esan was bestowed the national honor of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), in October 2022.

Also in 2022, Yemi-Esan was made a Fellow and Matron of the Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria.

Her quest for success can be traced back to her days at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, where she graduated as the best dental surgery student in 1987.

She started her career at the Federal Ministry of Health, where she rose to the position of Director. During her time in the ministry, she served in different capacities, including as a liaison officer at the West Africa Health Organisation, coordinator of oral health in schools’ programme, and director of health planning research and statistics.

In 2012, she was promoted to the position of a Federal Permanent Secretary, serving as the Permanent Secretary of the Service Policy and Strategy Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

She was appointed as the acting head of the Federal civil service by President Buhari, thereby replacing the suspended Winifred Oyo-Ita, on September 18, 2019. Her appointment was subsequently confirmed on February 28, 2020, while she was formally sworn into office on March 4, 2020.

Amanda Azubuike

Nigerian-born Amanda Azubuike is one of the many women that deserve to be celebrated. In November 2022, Azubuike being the first Nigerian female to become a Brigadier General in the United States of America’s Army.

Azubuike, who was born in London, UK, to a Nigerian father and a Zimbabwean mother, received her first star from Commanding General of the US Army Futures Command, James Rainey, during a ceremony with family, friends, and fellow community leaders in attendance.

Azubuike graduated from the University of Central Arkansas, USA, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications in December 1993. She went on to join the Army, and became an aviator after graduating from the Army Aviation Officer Basic Course in 1994.

In 1995, Azubuike graduated from flight school as a UH-1 pilot. She then began her military career at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, as a platoon leader with the 924th Aviation Support Battalion. She later became the Flight Operations Officer and Platoon Leader for Sinai’s Aviation Company, Multinational Force and Observers. She joined the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion (Aerial Exploitation) in South Korea as an Operations Officer and RC-12 pilot after completing the Military Intelligence Captain’s Career Course and Fixed Wing Multi-Engine Qualification Course.

On completing her assignment in South Korea, she was designated as the Commander of Alpha Company, Victory Brigade in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, as the Commander of Alpha Company, Victory Brigade. She was later transferred to serve as the Public Affairs Operations Officer at the Coalition Forces Land Component Command in Kuwait.

Following her promotion to Colonel, Azubuike was deployed as the Public Relations Director of the Joint Force Headquarters/Military District of Washington at Fort McNair in Washington DC, where she headed the joint public affairs team that provided support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

Azubuike was the Chief of Media Relations and Public Affairs Operations Officer at the Headquarters of the United States Army Central Command in Fort McPherson, Georgia, after she graduated from the Army Command and General Staff College.

Azubuike also played a vital role in Kuwait in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. She bagged a Master of Professional Studies in Public Relations and Corporate Communications from Georgetown University.

She was assigned to the Community Outreach Division of the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs at the Pentagon. After attending the United States Army War College, she was appointed as the Public Affairs Director of the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia, and deployed to Bagram, Afghanistan, with the Division Headquarters.

She later became the Chief of Public Affairs for the United States Southern Command Headquarters in Doral, Florida. She later worked as the Chief of Staff and Senior Military Assistant to the Principal Deputy in the Pentagon’s Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Azubuike is the recipient of several awards and decorations, including the Defense Superior Service Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with three Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Achievement Medal with Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Joint Service Commendation Medal.

Tems

Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, is indeed making Nigeria proud at the moment. She initially gained global attention after being featured on Wizkid’s 2020 single, Essence, which earned her a Grammy Award nomination.

On February 6, 2023, she became one of the few Nigerian artistes to have won the coveted Grammy Award. She was featured alongside Canadian singer and rapper, Drake, on American rapper, Future’s song titled, Wait for U. At the award ceremony held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United States of America, Tems was the cynosure of all eyes as many global artistes, including DJ Khaled and Mary J. Blige, acknowledged her talent and indicated interest in working with her.

Wait for U debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first African artiste to debut at number one, and the second Nigerian artiste to top the chart. That same year, she co-wrote Lift Me Up, the soundtrack of the movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was sung by Rihanna. The song has been nominated in the Best Original Song categories for both the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. Tems also recorded a ‘cover’ version of the late Bob Marley’s hit song, No Woman No Cry, for the same movie’s soundtrack album.

Indeed, Tems has been swimming in local and international accolades, including two NAACP Image Awards, two BET Awards and two Soul Train Music Awards. She has also performed on big stages in different cities across the world.

Recall that the singer released her first extended play album, For Broken Ears, In 2020, and followed it up with another EP, If Orange Was a Place, in 2021.

Toyin Tofade

Within the four walls of the prestigious Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in New York, USA, is a record-breaking Nigerian, Toyin Tofade, who, in July 2022, became the first black president of the institution in its 141-year history.

Prior to that, her alma mater, the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy, had honoured her with the Pharmacy Alumni Association Distinguished Service Award in 2021.

In 2020, Tofade was appointed as chair-elect of the Council of Deans of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, and has served on a variety of diversity, equity, and inclusion task forces in the US.

Tofade was also appointed the President of the academic pharmacy section of the International Pharmaceutical Federation. She was the first Black woman to be named a FIP fellow.

In 2016, she received an award for Excellence and Distinction in Medicine and Health from the Christian Association of Nigerian-Americans. In 2008, she was named Wake AHEC Mentor of the Year, and was recognised by the Internal Medicine Teaching Service, for her continued excellence and dedication.

She has also received numerous awards, including the American Society of Health System Pharmacists 2022 Board of Directors Donald E. Francke Medal, which honours pharmacists who have made significant contributions to advance pharmacy practice.

