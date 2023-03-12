Azuka Moweta and his Anioma Brothers Band present an enticing Mix of Ekobe music and Igbo Highlife

Azuka Moweta and his Anioma Brothers Band – Nwanne Bu Ife (Palenque Records, 2023)

Azuka Anthony Moweta, a Nigerian vocalist from Asaba in Delta state, has released a laudable new album titled Nwanne Bu Ife. Moweta has distinguished himself as a composer, frontman, and backing vocalist for many years, with impressive stagecraft. His music is deeply rooted in his cultural heritage and his devotion to humankind.

Moweta’s musical style could be characterized as a blend of Ekobe music and Igbo Highlife, imbued with his Asaba dialect, which provides a distinctive vibe that sets it apart from anything previously heard.

Ekobe music integrates Igbo musical instruments like the clay pot (udu), long gong (ogene), maracas (ichaka), wood block (okpokoro), native drum (Igba), and other traditional instruments combined with vocals. It is a musical genre that represents a people, their struggles, and their lifestyle. It is an expression of their culture and heritage through music.

Despite its ancient roots in the Igbo ethnic group, Ekobe music has remained largely unexplored. Azuka took it upon himself to promote Ekobe music worldwide, seamlessly integrating it with the high energy and electric guitars of Highlife. This decision has been a thrilling adventure for him, and his music has earned widespread popularity.

