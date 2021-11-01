Nigerian boys invade Malawi urban music

Nigerian musicians have refused to return to their base short of collaborations with players in the Malawi urban music circles having worked with a number of artists therein.

The musicians, Fireboy and Joeboy, have taken advantage of their trip to Malawi to work with artists from the land. The two came to Malawi for performances at different platform.

So far, Fireboy whose real name is Adedamola Adefolahan has worked with gospel artist Onesimus and music production expert known as DJ Megi.

The Malawian producer is working with Adedamola on two songs. The champion hit-maker was inspired to work with Megi after getting satisfied with his products.

Joeboy who was born Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa has worked with award winning Malawian artist Tay Grin. On the production part, he has trusted the gifted hands of another Malawian producer Henwood.

The news has excited Malawians. They believe the collaborations will inspire top artists from the continent to collaborate with more Malawians, a development which is likely to uplift the home music industry.

Music enthusiast Paul Kamuyambeni said: “The more Malawian musicians work with musicians of Fireboy calibre, they will raise their respective profiles thus leading to growth of the local music industry.”

This is the third time for Tay Grin to team up a top artist from Nigeria. Other artists from the West African nation he has worked with are 2baba, formerly known as 2 Face, and Orezi.

As for Onesimus it will be his second time to partner a gigantic music figure from the said country. The other musician he has worked with is Tekno Miles.

