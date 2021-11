The footage sparked much frenzy among music lovers across the Ghanaian fragment of the internet considering Burna Boy’s huge reputation having won his first Grammy Award and other pool of back-to-back international awards months ago.

The Nigerian Afrobeat powerhouse has been a long-time admirer of the young Ghanaian rapper since he started turning heads with his Sermon epistles. Burna Boy has been sighted in a couple of videos jamming to Sherif’s songs so this new move did not surprise some people.

Sherif on sighting this huge chapter about to unfold in his musical career responded swiftly writing, ‘Trouble’ on his Twitter platform.