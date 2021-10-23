Nigerian Actress & Musician, Angela Okorie Dedicates Latest Post To Shatta Wale After Shatta Wale Was Remanded In Police Custody
Popular Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie has dedicated her latest post to embattled Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah who is known as Shatta Wale .
It could be recalled that Shatta Wale is currently serving a remand term after he deceived Ghanaians that he has been shot on Monday, October 19.
After it was revealed he lied, he was picked up and processed for court where he was asked to remain in police custody for one week.
Many people especially his fans are calling for his release and to show that she supports him, Angela has made a post for him.
Taking to her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Instagram, and shared one of Shatta Wale’s funny videos.
She shared the video with the caption;
“Me right Now 😂😂😂 @shattawalenima leave me oo N for Nipple 🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️”