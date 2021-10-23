Nigerian Actress & Musician, Angela Okorie Dedicates Latest Post To Shatta Wale After Shatta Wale Was Remanded In Police Custody

Popular Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie has dedicated her latest post to embattled Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah who is known as Shatta Wale .

It could be recalled that Shatta Wale is currently serving a remand term after he deceived Ghanaians that he has been shot on Monday, October 19.

After it was revealed he lied, he was picked up and processed for court where he was asked to remain in police custody for one week.

Many people especially his fans are calling for his release and to show that she supports him, Angela has made a post for him.

Taking to her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Instagram, and shared one of Shatta Wale’s funny videos.

She shared the video with the caption;

“Me right Now 😂😂😂 @shattawalenima leave me oo N for Nipple 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️”

Some reactions the post got are; street_celo – 😂😂😂4Life is 4LIFE mern 🙌🙌🔥❤️ tessyangel1 – Very funny and that’s what the world needs now…if we take everything serious all of us go die finish I swear ooo rozzboy_official – 😂😂😂 officia_tiraki – Ghana 🇬🇭 still love him # like you ❤️❤️❤️ zuma_idris – Mumu man, na why him lie say them shoot am mean while na stunt 😂🤡🤣 see pretty_sorelle – 😂😂😂😂😂 rabiatudood – 😂😂😂😂😂😂 he is now in prison ooo dear humm

