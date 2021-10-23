GMG Boss hosts listening party for ‘New Beginning’ EP

<!– –>

Fast-rising entertainer and record label executive ‘GMG Boss’ hosted a listening party for his debut body of work, The “New Beginning EP”.

The event was packed with amazing music and breathtaking live performances by GMG Boss. The 6-track EP features Davido Music Worldwide act ‘Peruzzi’ and production from Shanor, Supa Brain Beatz and Speroach Beatz.

An extremely intimate event, held at The Dellini event centre in the presence of industry heads, friends and well-wishers of GMG. In attendance were the likes of Dj Frankus, Scott Giri, Atarodo with the sauce, Eno, Blaqsauce, Milano, DJ Qtechnic, MC Olamine and more.

One of the highlights of the event was when a 17-year-old fan presented GMG Boss with an amazing work of art.

The EP is available on all digital streaming platforms (Listen here)

Also, watch the music video for Marcopolo featuring Peruzzi off the EP.

