“Nigeria needs more men like you” Peter Obi hails Charly Boy as he turns 73

Presidential candidate for Labour Party, Peter Obi has hailed legendary singer, Chukwuemeka Oputa better known as Charly Boy as he turns 73.

Taking to his Twitter page to share a photo of him with the celebrant, he rejoiced with him over his new age as he praised him for being an advocate of good governance.

He noted how the entertainer fearlessly raised his voice against injustice, corruption, and other societal ills that contended with the progress of the country.

Peter Obi stated that Nigeria needs more men like Charly Boy.

“My dear elder brother, Charles “Chukwuemeka Oputa – I rejoice with and celebrate you today as you mark your 73rd birthday anniversary. You have consistently remained an advocate of good governance in Nigeria”.

“You fearlessly raised your voice against injustice, corruption, and other societal ills that contend with the peace and progress of our nation. We need more men like you in Nigeria who can speak truth to power and hold the leaders accountable”.

Charly Boy has many reasons to be grateful as the singer recently survived Prostrate Cancer.

Charly Boy recounts battle with cancer prostrate

Kemi Filani reported weeks back that Charly Boy had shared his battle with prostate cancer.

The singer cum activist, in a post on his Instagram page, recounted how he survived prostate cancer.

While sharing a video of him being wheeled out of the theatre, Charly Boy disclosed saying that he had been battling the ailment for over 10 days.

According to him, being a survivor is the greatest favor God has done for him.

He appreciated God for sparing his life and his family for their support as well as thanked the Nigerian doctor who performed his surgery.

Charly Boy to hold thanksgiving after surviving prostate cancer

Following his miraculous escape from death, Area Fada, as he is fondly known revealed his plans to hold thanksgiving.

The controversial singer revealed that he was set to hold a Thanksgiving to thank God for sparing his life, as he expressed hope that his instrument begins to function again.

“I dey go thank God for sparing my life, from Prostrate Cancer.

Hopefully, my instrument go begin function again, I go let una know cos I go do another Thanksgiving for dat one.

It’s not easy to be a Manoooo”.

Sourced From Nigerian Music