Nigeria: Burna Boy to Perform at UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul

Burna Boy follows up his appearance at the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend halftime show with another big event

The top football club tournament in the world, the UEFA champions League will have Nigeria’s Burna Boy as a stage performer in the lead up to the final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on 10 June

As per the UEFA website, “GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter, and producer Burna Boy will co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®, at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday 10 June.”

The draws for the quarterfinal and semifinal contests between Manchester City, Chelsea, Napoli, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Benfica, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich come up on 17 June in Nyon.

It is not a first for Burna Boy, who also headlined the 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show with Tems and Rema.

“As a huge football fan myself, I know it doesn’t get any bigger than the UEFA Champions League! That’s why I’m so excited to be performing on the Pepsi stage at this year’s final,” Burna Boy said on the UEFA website.

“Music and football are the ultimate combination, so you already know I’ll be bringing the vibes and making magic in Istanbul. The world isn’t ready for what we have in store!”

While the two teams that will play in the final are yet to be confirmed, Burna Boy’s appearance is already one to look forward to.

“The UEFA Champions League final is the standout date of the club football calendar, and Pepsi prides itself on marking the occasion with the very best entertainment spectacles,” said Gustavo Reyna, Pepsi’s senior director of global marketing.

“The newly named ‘Kick Off Show by Pepsi’ is going to be huge this year; we’re so excited to welcome Burna Boy, one of the world’s most exciting artists, to the final stage and we can’t wait to see which fans are selected to feature as part of this truly unmissable performance,” Reyna added.

