Singer Seyi Vibez loses mother
Popular Nigerian singer, Balogun Afolabi, popularly known as Seyi Vibez, announced the death of his mother late Thursday.
Seyi Vibez who is currently making a wave in the industry with his Afro-pop shared the news of her death with a blank picture on his Instagram page.
He wrote, “Today the Darkest day of my life 💔💔💔 March 16 I lost my ancestor ! 🕊️Love you till I go six feet mum ❗️RIP.”
