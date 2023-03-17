You are here
Singer Seyi Vibez loses mother 

Popular Nigerian singer, Balogun Afolabi, popularly known as Seyi Vibez, announced the death of his mother late Thursday.

Seyi Vibez who is currently making a wave in the industry with his Afro-pop shared the news of her death with a blank picture on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “Today the Darkest day of my life 💔💔💔 March 16 I lost my ancestor ! 🕊️Love you till I go six feet mum ❗️RIP.”

