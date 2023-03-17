Singer Seyi Vibez loses mother 

Popular Nigerian singer, Balogun Afolabi, popularly known as Seyi Vibez, announced the death of his mother late Thursday.

Seyi Vibez who is currently making a wave in the industry with his Afro-pop shared the news of her death with a blank picture on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “Today the Darkest day of my life 💔💔💔 March 16 I lost my ancestor ! 🕊️Love you till I go six feet mum ❗️RIP.”