Home | News General | Naira Marley Reacts To Video Showing His COMING Song Being Played At The Wedding Of Prez Buhari’s Son

<!– –>

<!– –>

Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola who is known as Naira Marley has reacted to his song being played at the wedding of President Buhari’s son.

The wedding was held over the weekend and it was a plush ceremony that was attended by some of the prominent personalities in the country..

Taking to his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter, he shared the video with the song being played at the ceremony and added the words;

“This was at buhari’s son wedding yesterday in Kano. I’m a certified hit maker apparently, anytime u hear Naira Marley ur home training must japa. I wish I was at this wedding sha.. looks too fun Face with tears of joy I love them in north and they love me too

Naira Marley x Busiswa – Coming”

This was at buhari’s son wedding yesterday in Kano. I’m a certified hit maker apparently, anytime u hear Naira Marley ur home training must japa. I wish I was at this wedding sha.. looks too fun ???? I love them in north and they love me too❤️❤️

Naira Marley x Busiswa – Coming ???? pic.twitter.com/uL0RExlUxk — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) August 22, 2021

The video he shared got some reactions and some of these reactions are;

@John52112454 – If it where to be someone else those funny set of people called the Hishbad will come and start saying that it’s a corrupt song. just imagine ..

@MSonglion – We go Dey do like say some of us normal for this country but indeed everybody Dey Ment.

See fellow ajias and alfas

@ShakaOkeke – Never, they can’t play such song in Muslim wedding talk more of reputable and core Muslim families..

@OFFICIAL_TICEE – Cos it’s the son of the president they’re not talking about COVID-19 or social distancing,if it was the son of the ordinary it could’ve been something else!!

@Peperepe_ – We no get home training when it comes to naira songs, no matter how hard I try to hide my madness it comes out without knowing

@Teslim_TOT – Naira Marley brings out the character we do not want other people to know we have.

@Youbee_ – See northern girls shouting ‘I’m coming…’ I think I must have a misconstrued perception of the north. I need to spend some time there.

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading…

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles

<!– –> Sourced From Nigerian Music